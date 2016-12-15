BRIEF-CVS Health 18 pct dividend increase for 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Cvs Health Corp
* Guidance for adjusted eps reaffirmed for 2016 and 2017
* Expect to deliver approximately $700 to $750 million in annual savings across enterprise by 2021
* CVS Health Corp - reaffirmed its previous cash flow outlook for 2016
* Board has approved an 18 percent increase in annual dividend in 2017, an increase that translates to $2.00 per share
* CVS Health Corp - in 2017, company expects to deliver cash flow from operations of $7.7 billion to $8.6 billion
* 18% dividend increase for 2017
* Gaap diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $4.82 to $4.88 in 2016 and $5.02 to $5.18 in 2017
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.