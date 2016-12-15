版本:
BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox announces recommended cash offer for Sky Plc

Dec 15 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc announces recommended cash offer for Sky Plc

* Twenty-First Century Fox-If effective date has not occurred before Dec. 31, 2017, Sky shareholders to get special dividend 10 pence/Sky share, payable in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

