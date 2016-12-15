版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Twenty-First century Fox to pay Sky Plc £200 mln break fee in event regulatory approvals are not obtained

Dec 15 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc :

* Twenty-First Century Fox -co-operation agreement with Sky Plc provides £200 million break fee payable by 21st century fox in event regulatory approvals are not obtained Source text (bit.ly/2hRpTj3) Further company coverage:

