BRIEF-Bluebird Bio, Apceth Biopharma establish commercial drug product manufacturing agreement

Dec 15 Bluebird Bio Inc :

* Bluebird Bio and Apceth Biopharma establish commercial drug product manufacturing agreement

* Bluebird Bio- under deal, Apceth Biopharma will perform clinical manufacturing, process validation activities, commercial manufacturing for lentiglobin, lenti-d

* Bluebird Bio Inc - under agreement, Apceth Biopharma will perform clinical manufacturing for lentiglobin and lenti-d drug product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

