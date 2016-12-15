版本:
中国
BRIEF-Vmware announces $500 million stock purchase agreement with Dell

Dec 15 Dell Technologies Inc

* Vmware - impact of $500 million stock purchase agreement with Dell on co's q4 fiscal 2016, fy diluted share count,non-gaap eps not expected to be material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

