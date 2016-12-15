版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity National expands partnership with PayPal

Dec 15 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* Fidelity national information services inc - expanded partnership with paypal to embed financial institutions in digital payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

