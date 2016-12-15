版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-EMIR recognizes Ice Clear U.S. as third-country central counterparty

Dec 15 Intercontinental Exchange Inc -

* Ice clear U.S. recognized as third-country central counterparty under European Markets Infrastructure Regulation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

