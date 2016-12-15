版本:
BRIEF-AES sets quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share

Dec 15 AES Corp

* AES announces 9.1% increase in quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

