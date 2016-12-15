版本:
BRIEF-Becton Dickinson And Co launches BD Neopak 2.25 ml prefillable glass syringe

Dec 15 Becton Dickinson And Co

* BD Neopak 2.25 ml prefillable glass syringe is now commercially available in United States, Europe and Japan

* Becton Dickinson And Co says launch of BD Neopak 2.25 ml prefillable glass syringe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

