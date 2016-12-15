版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lilly says its injectable insulin drug is available in U.S. by prescription

Dec 15 Eli Lilly And Co

* Eli lilly and co says basaglar is available by prescription in u.s. Basaglar is a follow-on insulin to lantus

* basaglar (insulin glargine injection 100 units/ml), a long-acting basal insulin, is now available in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐