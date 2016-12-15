版本:
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources lenders extends default waiver and standstill agreement announced on June 2016

Dec 15 Avesoro Resources Inc -

* Company's lenders have extended default waiver and standstill agreement originally announced on 15 June 2016

* Extension of waiver and standstill agreement by co's lenders until 30 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

