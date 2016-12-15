版本:
BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 3.75 pct

Dec 15 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 3.75 percent

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says increased its prime rate from 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, effective December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

