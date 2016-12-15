BRIEF-Media General announces extension of change of control offer

Dec 15 Media General Inc

* Media General announces extension of change of control offer

* Media General Inc - Change of control offer has been extended to expire at 11:59 p.m. New York city time on December 21, 2016

* Unit has extended change of control offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.875 percent senior notes due 2022

* All other terms and conditions of change of control offer shall remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: