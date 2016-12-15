版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea expands Northeast distribution through partnership with Bozzuto's

Dec 15 Long Island Iced Tea Corp :

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp says a new partnership to distribute its beverages through Bozzuto's Inc

* Long Island Iced Tea -Long Island Iced Tea is a RTD tea that will initially be available through Bozzuto's in gallon bottles beginning in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

