BRIEF-Capital power provides 2017 targets and dividend growth guidance

Dec 15 Capital Power Corp

* Capital Power provides 2017 targets and dividend growth guidance

* Capital Power Corp says company reaffirms annual dividend growth to 2018

* Capital Power - will update impairment testing for Alberta Assets as a part of its year-end process but does not expect an impairment to result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

