BRIEF-Delta Air Lines sees Q4 PRASM to fall 3 pct vs decline of 3-5 pct previously

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines Inc - updating December quarter PRASM to decline about 3% - SEC filing
* "Commercial initiatives should result in flat PRASM in 1Q17"
* Says 2017 non-fuel unit costs expected to be up 2 percent-3 percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc - "expect Brazil RASM to continue positive trends into 2017"
* Delta Air Lines Inc - currently has no open fuel hedges and losses from previously closed positions are frozen at about $300 million in 2017
* Says plan to complete $5 billion share repurchase authorization by mid-2017
* Says expects to drive about $1.5 billion of productivity savings in 2017
* Market jet fuel prices forecast to increase nearly 30 percent and drive about $1.2 billion in incremental cost for delta in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2h3YZ7x) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.