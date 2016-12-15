BRIEF-Delta Air Lines sees Q4 PRASM to fall 3 pct vs decline of 3-5 pct previously

Dec 15 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines Inc - updating December quarter PRASM to decline about 3% - SEC filing

* "Commercial initiatives should result in flat PRASM in 1Q17"

* Says 2017 non-fuel unit costs expected to be up 2 percent-3 percent

* Delta Air Lines Inc - "expect Brazil RASM to continue positive trends into 2017"

* Delta Air Lines Inc - currently has no open fuel hedges and losses from previously closed positions are frozen at about $300 million in 2017

* Says plan to complete $5 billion share repurchase authorization by mid-2017

* Says expects to drive about $1.5 billion of productivity savings in 2017

* Market jet fuel prices forecast to increase nearly 30 percent and drive about $1.2 billion in incremental cost for delta in 2017