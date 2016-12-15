版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services reports delinquency and charge-off rate for November

Dec 15 Discover Financial Services -

* Credit card delinquency rate 1.60 percent at November-end versus 1.57 percent at October-end - SEC filing

* Credit card charge-off rate 1.88 percent at November-end versus 1.83 percent at October-end Source text: (bit.ly/2gMXUoC) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐