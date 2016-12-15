版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-EnteroMedics says Commercial Patient Data confirms success of co's vBloc therapy in combination with vBloc achieve program

Dec 15 EnteroMedics Inc :

* Commercial Patient Data confirms success of EnteroMedics' vBloc therapy in combination with vBloc achieve program in patients struggling to lose weight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

