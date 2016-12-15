版本:
BRIEF-GE appoints three new company officers

Dec 15 General Electric Co -

* Visal Leng is president and ceo, asia pacific, GE oil & gas

* Tony Mathis has been promoted to vice president and general manager of GE aviation's military systems organization

* GE appoints three new company officers

* General electric co says Jennifer Waldo has been promoted to vice president chief human resources officer, GE digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

