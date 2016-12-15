版本:
BRIEF-IGM Financial makes additional $25 mln investment in Personal Capital Corp

Dec 15 IGM Financial Inc

* IGM Financial Inc - has made an additional $25 million investment in Personal Capital Corporation

* Its total investment in company to $75 million

* IGM Financial Inc - investment increases IGM Financial's ownership stake in company from 10% to 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

