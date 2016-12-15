版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Franklin Resources says co-president Vijay Advani to leave

Dec 15 Franklin Resources Inc

* Franklin resources, inc. Announces leadership change

* Franklin resources inc says co-president vijay advani to depart and jenny johnson to continue as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐