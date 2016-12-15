版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Total System Services says will combine North America services and international services segments into a new issuer solutions segment

Dec 15 Total System Services Inc

* Total system services inc - will be combining north america services and international services segments into a new issuer solutions segment

* Total system services - new segment will be established under pruett effective january 1, 2017, and then led by gaylon jowers effective april 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐