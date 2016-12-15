版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Aethlon announces initiation of Sepsis-related virus study

Dec 15 Aethlon Medical Inc

* Aethlon medical inc - will seek to demonstrate that hemopurifier can simultaneously capture all three viruses

* Aethlon announces initiation of sepsis-related virus study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

