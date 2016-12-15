版本:
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines issues response to Globe and Mail report

Dec 15 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd -

* Issued statement in response to column published Dec. 15, by Globe,Mail newspaper's report on business involving executive compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

