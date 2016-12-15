版本:
BRIEF-Vox Media and Twitter parterning to live stream CES programs hosted by The Verge

Dec 15 Twitter Inc

* Vox Media and Twitter announce live stream partnership for CES programs hosted by The Verge

* Twitter Inc - co, The Verge will partner to produce and stream "Vergecast live at CES 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

