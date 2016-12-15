版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-American Express says Pharrell Williams will serve as creative director of platinum card

Dec 15 American Express Co -

* Pharrell Williams will serve as creative director of Platinum Card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

