BRIEF-Interface Inc says CEO Daniel T. Hendrix will serve as interim principal financial officer

Dec 15 Interface Inc

* Interface Inc says while co is searching for a successor to Patrick C. Lynch, CEO Daniel T. Hendrix will serve as interim principal financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

