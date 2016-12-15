版本:
BRIEF-The Hershey Co announces official partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association

Dec 15 Hershey Co :

* The Hershey Company announces official partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association

* Three-year partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association leading up to Pyeongchang 2018 olympic winter games and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

