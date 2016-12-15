版本:
BRIEF-Boralex and Alberta Wind Energy announce creation of Alberta Nenewable Power Ltd Partnership

Dec 15 Boralex Inc

* Boralex Inc and Alberta Wind Energy Corp announce creation of Alberta Renewable Power Limited Partnership

* Boralex Inc says it will own about 52 percent stake, while Alberta Wind Energy will own 48 percent in Alberta Renewable Power Limited Partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

