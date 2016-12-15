版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through Dec. 13

Dec 15 Boeing Co :

* Says three new orders for week through December 13, 2016

* Says three new orders from unidentified customer(s) for three 737s for week through December 13, 2016

* In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by three for the week through december 13, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:

