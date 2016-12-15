版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 01:38 BJT

BRIEF-Orbital ATK says launches NASA's Cyclone Global Navigation satellite system

Dec 15 Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital Atk Inc says launched the cyclone global navigation satellite system (CYGNSS) satellite for NASA Source text: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐