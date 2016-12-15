版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson CEO Forlenza's 2016 total compensation $13.9 mln

Dec 15 Becton Dickinson

* Becton Dickinson says CEO Vincent Forlenza's 2016 total compensation was $13.9 million versus $11.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hB0vP8) Further company coverage:

