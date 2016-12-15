版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for November

Dec 15 American Express Co

* American Express Co - USCS card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.5 percent at Nov end versus 1.6 percent at Oct end

* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at Nov end versus 1.1 percent at Oct end

* American Express Co - U.S. Small business card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.2 percent at Nov end versus 1.5 percent at Oct end

* American Express Co - U.S. Small business card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at Nov end versus 1.1 percent at Oct end Source text: (bit.ly/2hSktUD) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐