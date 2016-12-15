版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 01:18 BJT

BRIEF-Novacyt successfully completes 2.7 million euro fundraising

Dec 15 Novacyt SA :

* Novacyt successfully completes 2.7 million euro ($2.8 million) fundraising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9630 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

