BRIEF-Rockwell Collins says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $7.6 mln - SEC filing

Dec 15 Rockwell Collins Inc

* CEO Robert K. Ortberg's 2016 total compensation was $7.6 million versus $7.1 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gFBHno) Further company coverage:

