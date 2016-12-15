版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 02:10 BJT

BRIEF-Skyharbour says to option up to 70 pct of portion of Preston Uranium Project

Dec 15 Skyharbour Resources Ltd :

* Skyharbour announces binding term sheet to option up to 70% of a portion of the Preston Uranium Project for up to $8 million in project consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐