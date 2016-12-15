BRIEF-Facebook says Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax on Facebook"

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Facebook Inc
* "Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax if you see one on Facebook"
* If fact checking organizations identify story as fake, will get flagged as disputed, there will be link to corresponding article explaining why
* On the publisher side, we are analyzing publisher sites to detect where policy enforcement actions might be necessary
* Started a program to work with third-party fact checking organizations
* "On the buying side we've eliminated the ability to spoof domains, which will reduce the prevalence of sites that pretend to be real publications"
* Says once a story is flagged, it can't be made into an ad and promoted, either Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gO3OFX] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.