BRIEF-Facebook says Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax on Facebook"

Dec 15 Facebook Inc

* "Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax if you see one on Facebook"

* If fact checking organizations identify story as fake, will get flagged as disputed, there will be link to corresponding article explaining why

* On the publisher side, we are analyzing publisher sites to detect where policy enforcement actions might be necessary

* Started a program to work with third-party fact checking organizations

* "On the buying side we've eliminated the ability to spoof domains, which will reduce the prevalence of sites that pretend to be real publications"

* Says once a story is flagged, it can't be made into an ad and promoted, either