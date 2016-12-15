版本:
BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares increases cash dividend by 10 pct to $0.22/shr

Dec 15 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc says board of directors approved a 10% increase in cash dividend to $0.22 per share

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc Declares $0.22 cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

