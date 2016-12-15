版本:
BRIEF-BofA credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for November

Dec 15 Bank Of America Corp

* Credit card charge-off rate 2.41 percent in November versus 2.37 percent in october

* Credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at November end versus 1.55 percent at october end - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gFb0yZ Further company coverage: )

