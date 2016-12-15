版本:
BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners says has completed repairs to resume operations at Mississippi natural gas processing plant

Dec 15 Enterprise Products Partners LP :

* The natural gas processing plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi has been out of service since June 27, 2016

* Has completed repairs to resume operations at natural gas processing plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

