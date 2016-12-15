版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Pitney Bowes says annual base salary offered to new CFO Stanley Sutula III is $600,000 - SEC filing

Dec 15 Pitney Bowes Inc :

* Annual base salary offered to newly appointed CFO Stanley Sutula III is $600,000 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hKhpy1) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐