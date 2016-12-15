版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems says Sentons licensed Cadence Tensilica ConnX BB32EP DSP for new ultrasound technology

Dec 15 Cadence Design Systems Inc :

* Sentons licensed Cadence Tensilica ConnX BB32EP DSP for a new ultrasound technology for mobile and touch-enabled devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

