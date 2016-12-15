版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon said to weigh scrapping Yahoo deal on hacking liability - CNBC

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo shares drop sharply on report that Verizon is said to weigh scrapping deal on hacking liability - CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:

