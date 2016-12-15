BRIEF-Devry Education says co, Devry university agreed to settle litigation brought by FTC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Devry Education Group Inc :
* Co, Devry University agreed to settle litigation by FTC regarding Devry University's use of employment statistics in former advertising
* Student services and access to federal student loans are not impacted by settlement
* Co expects to record a settlement related pre-tax settlement charge in range of $52 million to $55 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Says agreed it will implement training and other agreed-upon compliance measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.