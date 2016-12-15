版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 01:49 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Minutes and Verizon announce an agreement

Dec 15 Pure Minutes:

* Co and Verizon announce an agreement between two organizations

* Agreement with Verizon is with intent of exchanging both domestic and international voice traffic under a bilateral swap agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

