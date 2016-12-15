版本:
BRIEF-Flex Pharma says Board's Compensation Committee approved John McCabe's promotion to CFO on Dec 13 - SEC Filing

Dec 15 Flex Pharma Inc :

* On Dec 13, Board's Compensation Committee approved John McCabe's promotion from Vice President, Finance to Chief Financial Officer - SEC Filing

* In connection with McCabe's promotion to CFO, Co to increase McCabe's base salary to $300,000 Source text: (bit.ly/2hAndY1) Further company coverage:

