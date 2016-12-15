版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance, Wynwood Brewing company to enter strategic partnership

Dec 15 Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Under terms of partnership agreement, CBA would take a minority 24.5% stake in Wynwood Brewing co

* Says co, Wynwood Brewing company announce intent to enter a strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐