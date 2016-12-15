版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant CEO Joseph Papa says if there is inbound interest for co's core businesses, they have to listen "at this time"- CNBC

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Valeant CEO Joseph Papa says co has $30 billion debt and if there is inbound interest for Valeant's core businesses, they have to listen "at this time"- CNBC

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐