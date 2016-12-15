版本:
2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Agree Realty enters into an amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement

Dec 15 Agree Realty Corp

* On December 15, 2016, Co entered into an amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement

* Agreement provides for $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility,$65 million unsecured term loan facility,$35 million unsecured term loan facility

* 350 million unsecured borrowing capacity matures on Jan 15, 2021,$65 million term loan,$35 million term loan matures on Jan 15, 2024- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

