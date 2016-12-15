版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. announces quarterly cash dividend

Dec 15 Spirit Realty Capital Inc :

* Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces quarterly cash dividend

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc- board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, an increase of 2.9% over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

